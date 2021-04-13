Updated at 5:10 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine is paused for a national safety review, and all upcoming appointments to receive it are canceled in Alaska, state health officials announced Tuesday.
National health officials paused the use of the Janssen vaccine because six women across the country reported a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving it, according to a joint statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
None of the six cases occurred in Alaska, according to the Tuesday news release from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Alaska DHSS is notifying vaccine providers that all upcoming Janssen vaccine appointments are being canceled across the state, state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said in the news release.
If you need help rescheduling your appointment to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead of Janssen, call the Alaska Vaccine Helpline at 1-907-646-3322 or 1-833-482-9546.
So far, 11,178 Janssen vaccine doses were administered in Alaska out of 35,500 doses allocated to the state, according to the news release. The number doesn’t include tribal and military allocations. The Janssen vaccine has been delivered to pharmacies, clinics, health centers and local public health authorities.
Fairbanks North Star Borough received approximately 1,300 doses of Janssen vaccine, said Lanien Livingston, the borough public information officer. None of the doses were administered during the biggest Fairbanks vaccination events at the Carlson Center and none of the future clinics there have been affected, she added.
Alaska hasn’t seen any reports of adverse reaction to the Janssen vaccine, McLaughlin said.
The six national cases — out of 6.8 million doses administered — involved a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in combination with low levels of blood platelets, according to the CDC. All cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48 who felt the symptoms six to 13 days after vaccination.
Anyone experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after a vaccination should contact their health care provider or seek medical care.
The CDC will meet on Wednesday to further review the cases and assess their potential significance.
“These vaccines are continuing to be monitored and the safety checks are in place,” said Dr. Tessa Walker Linderman, a nurse consultant for the Division of Public Health and DHSS lead for the vaccine task force.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.