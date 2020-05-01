Alaska Airlines will require all passengers to wear face masks, effective May 11, according to a news release Friday.
Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air front-line employees, such as pilots, flight attendants, customer service agents and others who cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance from guests and co-workers, will be required to wear masks Monday, May 4.
"In light of COVID-19, we're in a new era of air travel and are continually updating our safety standards to better protect our guests and employees. For now, this includes wearing masks, which is another layer of protection that can reduce the spread of the virus," said Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines' vice president of safety.
Passengers will be expected to bring their own mask and must wear it while in the airport and on the plane. Masks will be available for anyone who forgets to bring one. Further details about the requirement will be shared with passengers before their travel date. According to the news release, this is a temporary policy that will be re-evaluated as events warrant.
The face mask requirement is one of several safety and social distancing measures Alaska Airlines is taking at airports and in the air.
Other measures include:
• Enhanced cleaning on flights
• Expanded use of electrostatic sanitizing spray to disinfect aircraft interiors
• Limiting the number of passengers onboard an blocking middle seats on large aircraft and aisle seats on small aircraft through May 31.
• Social distancing reminders at airports
• Providing disposable surgical and reusable cloth masks for employees
• Continued use of hospital-grade air filters on all planes.
Learn more about Alaska's response to the coronavirus at https://blog.alaskaair.com/coronavirus/.