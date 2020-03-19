Pacific Air Forces announced Wednesday that the first of the four Red Flag-Alaska exercises scheduled for this year has been canceled in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the related COVID-19 disease.
The exercise was due to take place April 30 to May 15 at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
According to a news release from Pacific Air Forces, the decision was made after “careful consideration and coordination with participating nations.”
“The decision to cancel follows Department of Defense travel restrictions on domestic travel implemented on 16 March in response to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19,” the news release states. “The health of our forces and local communities is a top priority.”
The restrictions mentioned refer to a mandate from the Department of Defense that halted all domestic travel by service members, contracted civilians, and families assigned to Defense Department installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories. The restriction also put a pause on civilian hiring at military installations for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area. The restriction is in effect through May 11.
Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which covers a large part of the eastern Interior. The news release states that Pacific Air Forces continues to plan for the three subsequent iterations of the exercise, which are scheduled to take place June 11-26, July 30 to Aug. 14, and Oct. 8-23.
