Fairbanks Memorial Hospital had no COVID-19 patients on Wednesday for the first time in months, but state health officials said it’s too soon to know if that means the pandemic has turned a corner.
“We can very easily see a resurgence in cases,” said Joe McLaughlin, state epidemiologist and chief of the Alaska Section of Epidemiology at Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
He spoke Wednesday during a routine meeting of state experts who answer questions and discuss issues around the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings are open to the public and held online.
McLaughlin said he is concerned about new strains of COVID-19 that “transmit more efficiently.” He said the new variants, such as a strain known as the B.1.1.7, which has been detected in Alaska, are showing higher mortality rates.
“It is not time for us to let our guard down,” McLaughlin said, referring to public health practices such as face coverings and social distancing.
The number of new virus cases reported daily in Alaska and in the Fairbanks North Star Borough has also been falling. The borough’s 14-day average of new cases per 100,000 people has dropped to 16.09, which is lower than Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna region. The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate has dropped to 2.37%.
Dr. Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners, which operates the hospital, agreed with McLaughlin.
“The trend has been clearly down by every indication,” she said. “I am very excited. But we still need to be vigilant a little bit longer. If we could just hold it together through the spring, get everybody vaccinated, we could have a great year.”
Ramirez said the last time the hospital had no COVID-19 patients was in June with the exception of one other day. She credited masking, social distancing and vaccinations for the declining numbers.
“Masking works. Distancing works. Immunizations — we are so very fortunate to have immunizations that work as they do,” Ramirez said.
McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, said he is glad that hospitalizations, deaths and case counts are going down but officials need to learn more about the new strains of the virus that are circulating and the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent serious illness.
Statewide, 42 people confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 were reported to be in the hospital on Wednesday. Hospitalization numbers in Alaska have fallen since a peak in early December when the number of COVID-19 hospital patients exceeded 150.
