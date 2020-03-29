Lifelong Alaskan Gloria Jane Merculief, 63, of Anchorage, died at Alaska Native Medical Center on March 27, the first in-state fatality from complications of COVID-19.
No one knows how she contracted the virus.
“It likely happened when she and her husband were running errands (which was minimal as they were homebodies and they were also social distancing as much as they could),” according to her sister, LaVerne Demientieff of Fairbanks, who shared a detailed written statement from the family. “We will never really know. We do know that social distancing at this time is essential to stop the spread of the virus to the ones you love and to those that are most vulnerable.”
Neither Gloria nor her husband had traveled out of state. Nor did she knowingly come into contact with anyone who did travel, the family wrote.
“The family would like to use this opportunity to tell you about Gloria, to give you some information about what happened, and to encourage people to social distance during this time as much as possible,” the family statement reads.
'A beautiful soul'
Gloria Jane Merculief spent a big part of her childhood in Nenana and acquired a lot of nicknames during her lifetime: Glo, Glo-Bug, Strawberry Girl, Goodge, Glory. She was known, her sister wrote, for her easy giggle and good-natured spirit. She loved to laugh until tears rolled down her face.
“She was probably the most sweet and humble person you could ever meet,” Demientieff, her sister, wrote.
A family friend described her on Facebook as “a beautiful soul, accepting, peaceful and calm.”
Another family friend, Flora Deacon, recalled working with Gloria at the Kantishna Roadhouse one summer.
“I always thought of her as our savior that crazy summer because our kitchen staff was turning over so fast. We couldn’t seem to find anyone who could cook or wash dishes correctly until Gloria came along. She was our sunshine. She was so calm, gentle, nice — and an outstanding baker.”
Her family recalls her as an adventurous person.
“Gloria’s life was filled with adventure from riding in our family’s houseboat up and down the Yukon River, to riding her bike from California to Seattle, to flying solo in a plane out of the Honolulu airport when she was stationed there in the Navy in the 1980s,” according to the family. “Her positive and loving presence will be deeply missed by her children, husband, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings and numerous cousins and friends.”
Onset of the disease
The family is sharing information about Merculief’s struggle with the virus in order to encourage people to social distance as much as possible.
“On March 21, Gloria woke up with symptoms of a stomach flu and was feeling weak and dizzy that day, struggling to walk up and down the stairs on her own,” according to the family. “She rested at home as much as possible. On Monday morning, March 23, Gloria’s husband took her into Alaska Native Medical Center because she had gotten weaker and her husband was having a hard time helping her get up and around. The nurse told him to take her to the emergency room (ER), which he did.
“After an exam, the ER doctor tested her for the coronavirus and sent them home to quarantine. On Tuesday evening, Gloria started having a hard time breathing which got worse throughout the night. In the morning on Wednesday, March 25, Gloria’s husband called the ambulance because she could not stand on her own and her breathing had gotten extremely bad.
“That morning, she was admitted to the hospital and it was also the same day the COVID-19 test came back positive.”
She developed pneumonia and the prognosis was dire.
“Gloria held on all day Thursday and throughout the night,” the family wrote. “She died Friday morning at 9:40 a.m.”
The family thanked the nurses who sat with Gloria when they could not be at her side. At the family’s request, the nurses played Gloria’s favorite music, specifically the song, “You Are My Sunshine.”
Nurses updated the family regularly and made her as comfortable as possible, the family wrote.
“They held the phone up to Gloria’s ear while her brother talked with her and prayed with her, and did it again for her husband to express his last words of love to her,” the family wrote. “The most difficult part of all of this, beyond Gloria’s suffering, was knowing that she was without family during her last hours.”
The family said they prayed for the nurses and had faith they were doing their best to comfort and care for Gloria. The family expressed their gratitude and offered prayers for good health and strength for all the hospital employees and first responders.
The family expressed thanks for the outpouring of love and support and ended their statement with an acknowledgment of how people are helping one another.
“Please respect our privacy as we grieve our loss. Our ancestors and Elders pass on wisdom and practices around how to be a good person. Embedded in those practices are examples of responsibility for yourself and others, sharing and caring, reciprocity and a deep love and respect for one another and the land.
“We are seeing acts of compassion and service every day in our communities during this challenging time and that inspires hope for the future,” the family wrote. “Dogidinh. Thank you.”
