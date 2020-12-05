The state of Alaska reported 933 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a big spike from the previous state high of 760.
The uptick extended to the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which logged 143 new cases after a week in which new case rates were trending down. On Monday, the borough logged 14 new cases.
Also, one new death was reported in Alaska — a woman in her 70s of Anchorage, according to the COVID-19 case count summary by the Department of Health and Social Services.
“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones,” the state report reads.
That brings the number of virus fatalities in the state to 142 with 40% of them reported in the last four weeks, according to state data.
Alaska’s COVID-19 numbers are updated daily to reflect the previous 24-hour period through midnight.
The total number of resident and nonresident cases reported in Alaska is now 36,271, with 3,721 cases in the Fairbanks borough, since the start of the pandemic.
Saturday’s case count report reflected the highest number of new daily cases in the Interior and in the Fairbanks borough since Nov. 20 when 108 and 93 new cases were reported respectively.
New case numbers in the Fairbanks borough had tempered last week with the highest day showing 41 new cases.
Hospitalizations in Alaska have grown to 164 people diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 as of Saturday with 24 of them on ventilators.
Kelly Atlee, spokeswoman at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, said they had 64 virus and non-virus patients on Saturday with five in the intensive care unit.
“There is a total of 10 who are COVID-positive,” she wrote, “two of which are in the ICU.”
“We have 67 employees out today who are unable to work due to situations related to COVID,” Atlee added.
Last week, Jeff Cook, president of the foundation that owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, called for Gov. Mike Dunleavy to mandate face masks as a way to slow virus spread.
Cook is concerned the health care system is going to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks and months.
Over 1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, according to the latest case count report.
