It's not quite $1,000, but it's close — $992. That's the amount of this year's Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, which is being distributed three months early this year.
Alaskans who have chosen to receive their dividend by direct deposit should expect the money to be in their account on July 1. Everyone else will have to wait for the check to be delivered by regular mail.
The Alaska Department of Revenue announced the dividend amount on Friday.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced last month that he was ordering the early release of the dividend in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're in extraordinary times," he said at the time. "We need to make sure that the people of Alaska have cash in their hands to help with this economy. I can't think of a better time to do it than now."
The Legislature approved a $1,000 dividend in March.
Additional information about the early dividend payment is available at the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend Division's website: https://pfd.alaska.gov/
