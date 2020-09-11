Military members, emergency responders, city officials and members of the community gathered Friday at Fairbanks Veterans Memorial Park to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania that killed 2,977 people. Under gray skies, they laid wreaths and prayed during the short ceremony.
Most Popular
Articles
- State bumps COVID-19 alert level to "high"; 31 new Fairbanks borough cases
- Fairbanks woman wakes to bull moose attacking her van
- Strong winds blow roof off outhouse, knock out power
- Airframes Alaska buys second Fairbanks business, Northern Sled Works
- State confirms 19 more Fairbanks borough residents positive for COVID-19
- No-hunting corridor imposed for part of Fortymile caribou season
- Parents to school board: Please let students return
- Troopers still searching for wanted man in Delta area
- Three juveniles escape from McLaughlin Youth Center
- 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fairbanks borough residents
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.