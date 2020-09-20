Twelve more Fairbanks residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
These new cases, which bring the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 946, were among the 88 reported Saturday by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Anchorage residents made up 53 of the 86 total resident cases. The rest were scattered among Wasilla, Utqiagvik, Juneau, Bethel Census Area, Chugiak, Douglas, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Palmer, Seward and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Two nonresidents, one in Anchorage and one in Bethel, have also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of nonresidents to test positive while in Alaska to 931.
More than half of the new resident cases reported by the state Saturday are individuals under the age of 50.
As schools across the state have reopened, the number of younger cases has risen sharply. Six of the resident cases reported Saturday involve children under the age of 10.
A total of 6,743 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. About a third of these cases have since recovered, the state reports. This number could be higher due to a backlog in contact tracing and case follow up, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose by six Saturday, bringing the cumulative total number of Alaskans to have been hospitlized with the disease to 361. Currently there are 37 confirmed COVID-19 in hospitals statewide along with another four patients who are under investigation for the disease and await test results.
There are currently two confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior.
A total of 422,850 tests have been performed statewide to date. Of tests performed over the last week, an average of about 2.24% came back positive.
About 24,200 tests have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since mid-March.
No new deaths were reported Sunday. The most recent Alaskan death linked to COVID-19, reported by the state Friday, brought the state death toll to 45. A total of nine Fairbanks deaths have been linked to the disease.
