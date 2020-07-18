Updated 3:10 p.m.: Alaska recorded 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and one additional death, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported on Saturday.
The fatality was of an Anchorage woman in her 50s with pre-existing conditions, according to the state’s report.
The new cases include 62 among Alaska residents and 16 among nonresidents.
Nine of the resident cases are of people in Fairbanks.
Of the nonresident cases, two are linked to the Fairbanks North Star Borough. One is a visitor to the borough, and the other is listed as under investigation.
The other nonresident cases are listed as follows: Six are seafood workers in Unalaska; three are visitors to Anchorage; one is under investigation in Anchorage; one is from the combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs; one is from the city and borough of Juneau; one is under investigation in the Denali Borough; and one other from an unknown location is under investigation.
Anchorage accounted for half of the new resident cases, at 31. Other cases were reported in Soldotna, Wasilla, Juneau, Palmer, the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Chugiak, Eagle River, Ketchikan, on the Kenai Peninsula and in Utqiaġvik.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough announced Friday that its Central Recycling Facility is closed until at least July 25 due to a contract worker testing positive for the COVID-19 disease.
“Public Health will interview the affected individual and if they identify a close contact that person will be notified,” the borough news release reads. “As a reminder, according to the CDC, ‘close contact to a confirmed case’ is defined as someone who has been within six feet for 15 minutes or longer.”
Alaska has recorded 1,795 resident cases and 364 nonresident cases since the first cases were confirmed in the state in March. A total of 168,363 tests have been conducted, according to the health department.
The data reported Saturday is for the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Contact Editor Rod Boyce at 459-7585. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMeditor.