Alaska saw a drop in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, with 71 reported among residents and nonresidents combined.
Although the number remains high compared to the early months of the outbreak, it was lower than the previous day's total of 116 cases announced Sunday and the 78 announced Saturday.
The 71 cases reported Monday consist of 60 Alaska residents and 17 nonresidents, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Eleven of the new resident cases are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, as are two of the nonresident cases.
The 60 resident cases are distributed among the following communities: Anchorage, 28; Fairbanks, 11; Wasilla, four; Chugiak, three; Eagle River, two; combined Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, two; and one each in Bethel, the Bethel Census Area, Girdwood, city of Kenai, Kodiak, the Northwest Arctic Borough, Palmer, Seward, Soldotna and Utqiagvik.
Monday's case count raises Alaska total count to 1,539 residents and 306 nonresidents.