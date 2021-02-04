More people in Fairbanks can register to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with 700 new appointments opening today at noon. The vaccinations will take place Feb. 9 at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave.
Health care workers and Alaskans 65 and older can get their appointment at Covidvax.Alaska.gov or by calling 907-646-3322. Seniors can also call the Fairbanks Senior Center at 452-1735 or Aging & Disability Resource Centers at 855-565-2017.
Appointments fill up quickly and are expected to run out in the next four days or less, Elizabeth Burton, the frontier region nurse manager for Fairbanks Public Health, wrote in an email to the News-Miner.
“As more and more people have access to the vaccine, the demand will decrease, and filling a program may take longer,” Burton wrote. “However, we still have thousands of seniors who have not received the vaccine, so we expect there will be continued interest in upcoming events.”
From now on, Fairbanks health officials at FPH will try to add new appointments at noon Thursdays, syncing with the cadence state officials are building.
For February, Fairbanks providers received 4,550 doses and 1,600 doses will be used next week.
“If an additional vaccine becomes available and is offered to Fairbanks, we will be in a good position to say, ‘Yes, we are ready and willing to receive more,’” Burton wrote.
The February vaccine allocation for Alaska is going to cover 59,600 people, which might be not enough to cover the entire Alaska senior population. So far, 98,265 Alaskans have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 31,675 have gotten both doses, according to the state’s Vaccine Monitoring dashboard.
The state of the virus
Meanwhile, 226 new people were identified with COVID-19 in Alaska, including 14 in Fairbanks, three in North Pole and three in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, according to Wednesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Other places with new case numbers higher than 10 were Anchorage with 45 new cases, Wasilla with 32 and Palmer with 24.
