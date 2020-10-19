Update: The Alaska Earthquake Center has updated the magnitude of Monday's quake to 7.6, noting it is not uncommon to adjust magnitudes as more data is reviewed. "The modern standard for calculating magnitudes for large earthquakes relies on the concept of seismic moment—it accounts for the size of rupture, how far it moved, and friction."
A strong earthquake was recorded Monday off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning was issued for the region.
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake centered 67 miles southeast of Sand Point in the Aleutians East Borough was recorded at 12:54 p.m. Monday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. It was felt widely in the region, with reports occurring as far away as Anchorage and Cordova. Sand Point is more than 1,100 miles southwest of Fairbanks. It is the second large earthquake since a 7.8 magnitude quake was recorded in July.
Coastal residents in Kodiak and Homer, as well as in communities along the Alaska Peninsula were evacuated to higher ground. No immediate damage was reported.
Tsunami warnings were issued for the Alaska Peninsula, Kodiak Island and Southcentral Alaska from Homer to Unimak Pass. At 2:25 p.m., a 2-foot tsunami was observed at Sand Point, and a 2.3-foot wave was observed at 3:11 p.m. according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. The communities of Unalaska, King Cove and Chignik Bay also recorded waves of 18 inches or less.
More than two dozen earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.7 and 5.2 were recorded in the immediate vicinity of the initial quake through 5 p.m. Monday.
The tsunami warning was downgraded to an advisory a little after 3 p.m., and the all-clear was sounded at 3:45 p.m.
On July 22, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck 75 miles south of Chignik. No damage was reported from that quake, which also occurred well offshore.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.