A tsunami warning is in effect for parts of southcentral Alaska from Homer to Unimak Pass at the top of the Aleutian Chain after a 7.4. magnitude earthquake was reported early this afternoon at 12:54 p.m.. Kodiak Island is included in the warning.
The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5, was centered 67 miles southeast of Sand Point in the Aleutians East Borough at a depth of 18.8 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. It was felt widely in the area, with reports occurring as far away as Anchorage and Cordova.
Several other earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.3 and 5.2 were recorded in the immediate vicinity within 30 minutes of the initial quake.
This story will be updated.