The Department of Health and Social Services reported five new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday.
No new cases were reported in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, marking Saturday the sixth day with no new cases diagnosed in the borough. Of the five new cases, two are from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two from the Kenai Peninsula Borough and one from the Municipality of Anchorage, according to state data.
Statewide, there are now 314 total confirmed cases of the virus and 39 hospitalizations. There have been nine deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state thus far. No additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported as of Saturday.
Nine people are hospitalized in the Interior. These hospitalizations account both for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and people under investigation.
Of 103 inpatient beds available in the region, 34 are currently occupied by virus patients and non-virus patients. Six of 13 ICU beds remain available in the Interior, as do 16 ventilators, according to state data.
There are 81 total cases of COVID-19 in the Interior: 79 from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one from the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, which includes Delta Junction and Tok, and one from the Yukon Koyukuk Census Area.
To date, there have been 9,655 combined cumulative tests done on Alaska residents. State data updated on Saturday indicates 147 people have recovered from the virus in Alaska.