Residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough make up 14 of the 68 new cases of COVID-19 reported by state health officials today.
The other 54 cases include 32 residents of the Anchorage Municipality, eight residents of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, four residents each of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and one resident each of the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough, as well as three nonresidents whose location remains unclear. One was in the state as a mining industry worker and the reason for the other two to be in Alaska remains unclear at this time.
Two more Alaskans have become sick enough to seek hospitalization bringing the cumulative total number of Alaskans to be hospitalized for COVID-19 to 111.
No new deaths were reported today with the most recent death being a Fairbanks woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions whose death was linked to COVID-19 and announced yesterday.
