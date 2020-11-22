One new death, six new hospitalizations and 676 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Alaska on Friday.
The person who died was an Anchorage man in his 60s. Six of the new cases were for nonresidents, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services case count summary released Saturday,
The hardest hit communities were Anchorage with 301 new cases, Fairbanks with 66 and Soldotna with 29. Twenty-four cases were identified in Eagle River, 21 in Bethel and 22 in the Bethel Census Area.
North Pole and Wasilla saw 21 new cases each, while Delta Junction, Kotzebue and Seward saw 11 each. Eighteen cases were identified in Homer, 14 in Palmer and 10 in Kodiak. Juneau and Sitka identified 8 new cases each. Twenty-five additional communities or census areas reported less than 10 cases each.
Of the 670 resident cases, 343 are male, 322 female and five are unknown, according to the count summary. The 20-29 age group saw the highest number of new cases at 138, followed by 121 cases in the 30-39 age group, 96 in the 40-49 age group and 83 in the 50-59 age group. Children under the age of 10 accounted for 53 of the new cases, while 79 were identified in those aged 10-19. Eleven cases were identified in those aged 80 or older, 28 in the 70-79 age group and 61 in the 60-69 age group.
Of the 129 current COVID-related hospitalizations, 14 of the patients are on ventilators. To date, there have been a total of 600 hospitalizations and 101 deaths. The statewide alert level is high, based on an average 14-day case of 76.0 cases per 100,000, according to the DHSS summary.
