The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has reported that 654 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the state on Saturday.
642 of the new cases were among Alaska residents.
Resident cases for the interior included 58 cases in Fairbanks, 12 in North Pole, and five in Delta Junction. There is also one nonresident case in Fairbanks.
The bulk of new cases were reported in Anchorage, where there were 339 identified. New cases in other locations across the state include 32 in Wasilla, 30 in Eagle River, 25 in Soldotna, 15 in Juneau, 14 in Kenai, 13 in Sitka and 12 each in the Bethel census area and Kodiak.
12 nonresident cases were reported Saturday. One nonresident case was in the Aleutians East Borough in the seafood industry, two were in Anchorage with the purpose of travel under investigation. Fairbanks and Prudhoe Bay both have one nonresident case with the purpose under investigation. The seven other nonresident cases all remain designated as purpose under investigation.
Reporting on Saturday brought the total number of resident cases in the state to 22,662 and nonresident cases have reached now 1,152.
There have now been 539 hospitalizations and 98 deaths from COVID-19 in Alaska. As of Saturday, 125 patients were still hospitalized with the virus. Another 23 patients are considered under investigation, bringing total number of current COVID-19 related hospitalizations to 148. Seven patients were on ventilators Saturday. Reporting brought the percentage of patients hospitalized with the virus to 11.8%.
Of the 642 Alaska resident cases identified Saturday, 329 were among males and 310 were among females. 136 were among people aged 30-39 and 12 were among people aged 20-29.
Saturday’s reporting means a total of 867,382 tests for the virus have been conducted in Alaska with 26,151 of those done in the previous seven days; with the percentage of positive tests for those days being 8.35%.
