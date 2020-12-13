The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Sunday.
Anchorage had 269 new cases, while there were 75 cases in Wasilla, 34 cases in Kodiak and 33 in Palmer.
Of the 46 cases in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 33 cases were in Fairbanks, nine were in North Pole and four were in the greater borough.
The state reported nine new nonresident cases, two of which were listed as being in the mining industry in Fairbanks.
All regions in Alaska remain in high alert status, based on an average daily case rate, over 14 days per 100,000 population, of 85.79 cases per 100,000.
The largest age demographic for new cases Sunday was among people age 30-39, among whom 130 new cases were reported.
There have now been a total of 869 hospitalizations and 175 deaths in Alaska from the virus, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported Sunday.
“There are currently 130 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 139 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fifteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.6%,” the report states.
States throughout the country are expected to start receiving allotments the COVID-19 today, bringing about the beginning of the largest vaccination effort in United States history.
“Today was my last shift in the Emergency Department before my turn to be vaccinated. I am full of mixed emotions. I am relieved that the front line health care workers, long term care residents, and staff will better be able to protect themselves this week. I am saddened to think of so many that have been lost and that a vaccine, at first, will be limited. But more than anything, I am in awe of the human ingenuity, commitment, and cooperation it took to develop a highly efficacious vaccine without skipping any steps in under a year,” Alaska Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink wrote in a series of tweets Sunday evening.
