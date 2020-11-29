On Sunday, 637 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Alaska.
Of the new cases, 226 were reported in Anchorage; 96 cases reported in Wasilla; and 83 in the Bethel census area.
In Fairbanks, 60 new cases were recorded, as well as 13 in North Pole and three cases in the greater Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The statewide alert level remains high. The average daily case rate over 14 days is 79.86 cases per every 100,000 people.
“All regions in Alaska except for one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring,” according to the DHSS Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary for Sunday.
Palmer recorded 31 new cases. Homer, Juneau and Kenai each accounted for 11 cases.
The nine nonresident COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were in Anchorage, Homer, Delta Junction, Palmer and Wasilla, with two more that are listed as location and purpose under investigation. The nonresident case in Delta Junction is in the mining industry.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said that after 16 resident cases were removed from case counts through data verification procedures, the total number of resident COVID-19 cases in Alaska is now 30,816 and the number for nonresident cases is 1,249.
The largest age demographic for new cases reported Sunday is for people aged 30-39, who accounted for 136 new cases, while the second largest is 124 new cases in people age 20-29.
An additional 10 patients whose illnesses may be COVID-19 related are hospitalized, for a total of 149 patients hospitalized; 27 patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 15.2%.
As of reporting Sunday, there have been 1,006,180 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, with 27,319 of those in the previous seven days.
