The Fairbanks community is making big strides in vaccinating seniors and health workers from the COVID-19 virus as the case count continues creeping back up after a December plateau.
The state of vaccinations
At the Carlson Center, 625 community members came to receive their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots on Friday. Foundation Health Partners vaccinated another 250 people on Thursday.
Among the first to receive the vaccine through FHP was the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation President Jeff Cook, according to the FHP news release.
“To finally, after nearly a year, get the vaccine, and know that we are soon going to be out of this pandemic is historic,” Cook said. “It is a historic day. It’s very emotional.”
Meanwhile Fairbanks Pioneers’ Home vaccinated 111 seniors on Wednesday, according to an email update obtained by the News-Miner.
“We received the Moderna vaccine, so in 28 days the Safeway pharmacists will return to administer the second dose,” the administrator Angie Howard wrote in the email update.
Across the state, almost 44,000 Alaskans have been vaccinated, and nearly 11,000 of them completed a two-shot series, according to the Department of Health and Social Services website.
Aside from the state vaccine allocation for the general public, Alaska veterans are getting vaccinated as well.
The Alaska VA Anchorage Clinic has offered the vaccine to employees, high-risk veterans and veterans 70 and older, according to the news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We are constantly reviewing our COVID-19 vaccination process and looking for opportunities to maximize with the widest and quickest methods to provide the vaccination to Veterans,” the release read.
While appointments for vaccinations are filled up as of Friday, the state officials promise to add more slots as they become available. For more information about appointments and eligibility, people are invited to go to the state website covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322 and leave a message.
The state of the virus
Meanwhile, the number of deaths and people ill with COVID-19 keeps creeping up.
A Fairbanks man in his 80s recently died from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 228, according to the Friday DHSS update. In terms of local virus transmission, Fairbanks registered 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, North Pole saw 11 and other places in Fairbanks North Star Borough reported four.
Overall in Alaska, 305 new people were identified with COVID-19 on Friday, with 63 people in Anchorage, 36 in Wasilla, 20 in Eagle River, 16 in Bethel Census Area, 15 in North Slope Borough, 13 in Northwest Arctic Borough and Palmer each, and 11 in Bethel and Kusilvak Census Area.
The daily growth rate of viral transmission in Alaska reversed from 0.26% to -4.2% in December, indicating the spread of the virus slowing down. However, in the first week of January the trajectory has flattened out and the growth rate increased to -2.8%, raising concern for an uptick in transmission, according to the weekly DHSS news release.
“The way we get over it is we get our vaccinations and keeping wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing,” Cook said. “Hopefully in a few months, maybe by summer, we will be able to relax and go back to doing the things we want, but only if we keep on being vigilant.”
