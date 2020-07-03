Alaska recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one new fatality, according to a Friday morning update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
Of the new cases, 46 are of residents and 14 are of nonresidents.
Eleven of the resident cases are of people who reside in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. That total is the highest recorded in the borough during the virus outbreak.
The new death is listed as having occurred June 11, according to a state chart. No information about the death was immediately available, but state data show no increase in the number of deaths in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
