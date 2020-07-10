The Fairbanks North Star Borough has seen its highest daily COVID-19 case count yet, reporting 16 new resident cases today. The last highest daily case count for the borough was eight, reported Thursday.
The 16 new Fairbanks borough cases are part of a larger state report of 55 new cases of the disease confirmed in 51 state residents and four nonresidents.
The other 35 resident cases include 22 from the Anchorage area, six from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two from the Nome Census Area, one from the Juneau City and Borough and one case in a resident from an unknown location.
The cases bring the total number of state residents to have tested positive for the disease to 1,323.
Two of the four nonresident cases are seafood industry workers in the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs. The combined boroughs reported one other nonresident case from an unknown industry. The fourth nonresident case was a tourism worker based in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 258. It remains unreported how many of these cases are active.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported today.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.