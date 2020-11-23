The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 523 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Sunday. 517 of the new cases are Alaska residents.
One new COVID-related death was reported in Alaska on Sunday, an Anchorage woman in her 80s. There were nine new hospitalizations.
For the Interior, 37 new cases were reported in Fairbanks. There were eight new cases in North Pole and nine in Delta Junction. There were an additional ten cases for rural areas of the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, with five cases each in those locations.
One new case was reported for Healy and Tok each.
Throughout the state, there were 268 new cases in Anchorage, 27 in Eagle River, 23 in Wasilla, 19 in Soldotna, 15 in Kenai, 12 in Juneau and 11 in Palmer.
Of the six new nonresident cases identified, one was in Anchorage, one was in Prudhoe Bay and the other four are listed as location and purpose for travel under investigation.
The total number of resident COVID-19 cases in Alaska since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 26,587; the total number of nonresident cases is 1,186.
“All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring,” the daily case count summery from the Department of Health and Social Services Reads.
“There are currently 125 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 138 current COVID-related hospitalizations,” the summery reads. 17 of those patiants are on ventilators.
12.3% of COVID-19 patiants in the state are currently hospitalized.
The highest number of cases for an age group yesterday was among people aged 20-29, with 99 cases reported for that age demographic.
926,361 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the state, 27,399 of those tests were done in the previous seven days before Sunday. The positivity rate for tests conducted during that week is 8.74%.