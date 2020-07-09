Updated 2:54 p.m.: A Fairbanks Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alaska Department of Corrections reported the case in a Wednesday news release, identifying that the inmate tested positive upon arrival at the facility.
The department began universal COVID-19 testing of all newly remanded inmates upon arrival at correctional facilities, after which point inmates are placed into quarantine away from other prisoners until they receive negative results or until 14-days are up and they no longer test positive.
The FCC inmate who tested positive was already in quarantine at the facility when the results came back, and officials estimate exposure to other in the facility remains low risk.
State health officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in 46 state residents and three nonresidents today.
Eight of the new cases are residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, bringing the borough total to 185. Just under half of these cases are currently active. This includes the FCC case reported by the facility yesterday.
Anchorage area residents made up 22 of the other 38 resident cases. The remaining 16 include seven from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, six from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one each from the Petersburg Borough, Bethel Census Area and Nome Census Area.
This brings the state resident total to 1,272, nearly 54% of which are active.
Three new nonresidents are confirmed to have tested positive in the state Wednesday. The location of two of the individuals is unknown, as is the reason for their presence in the state. The third is a seafood industry worker in the Kodiak Island Borough.
The state has confirmed a total of 251. It remains unclear how many of these cases remain active.
One new Alaskan has become sick enough to seek hospitalization, bringing the cumulative number of individuals who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 80.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
