The state tally of COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents climbed by 49 today with 40 state residents and nine nonresidents testing positive for the disease.
The other 35 state residents to have tested positive include 19 from the Anchorage area, nine from the Kenai Peninsula Borough, three from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and one each from the Northwest Arctic Borough, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Kusilvak Census Area and Aleutians West Census Area.
The latter of which is the first resident case in the area.
Nine more nonresidents have tested positive the state, including the two in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The other seven nonresident cases include four seafood industry workers from Kenai Peninsula Borough, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and the combined region of the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs.
Three others have tested positive in Anchorage and Juneau, one a visitor and the other two unknown.
More than half of the state's total 1,226 resident cases remain active. The active rate has jumped more than 40% since the state fully reopened at the end of May.
The state health department is issued more information on the Alaska death reported Tuesday. The deceased was an elderly woman in her 70s from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. A heath department spokesman wrote in an email that the woman died "recently" in Alaska and suffered from other health complications.
No other information was provided on the death, which marks the 17th of a state resident linked to COVID-19. At least four of those are individuals who died outside the state.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.