State health officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 among Fairbanks North Star Borough residents Monday — 22 from Fairbanks and 13 from North Pole — bringing the borough’s resident case total past 2,000.
The new cases in Fairbanks and North Pole were among the 348 reported by the state health department Monday.
Anchorage residents accounted for 143 of the new cases. Wasilla residents alone made up another 59. The others were spread across the state and included one nonresident who recently tested positive in Anchorage.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days, is high at 33.27 per 100,000. Anything over 10 cases per 100,000 population is considered high.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Delta area is reporting the highest 14-day case average for the state at 100.45 cases per 100,000.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s 14-day average daily case count is 29.94.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Monday. Currently there are 50 Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized statewide. Nine of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 570,844 tests have been conducted, with 17,427 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 5.85% statewide.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s seven-day test positivity percentage is 6.81%.
