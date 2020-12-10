The state saw four more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the number of Alaskans who have died because of the pandemic to 149.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 20 more hospitalizations and 577 new cases in the state, with 59 of those new cases in Fairbanks. Anchorage saw the biggest amount of new cases — 192. Numbers in other cities include 58 in Wasilla, 17 in North Pole, 28 in Utqiagvik, 23 in Palmer, 18 in Eagle River, 15 in Bethel and 13 in Soldotna. Single digit increases were reported in Homer, Delta Junction, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Nikiski, Big Lake, Juneau, North Slope Borough, Chugiak, Denali Borough, Healy, Hooper Bay, Ketchikan, Northwest Arctic Borough, Seward and Sterling.
The total number of Alaska resident cases stands at 37,342 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,365. All regions of Alaska remain on high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
Of the four deaths, one was an Anchorage female in her 70s; one a Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon male his 80s; another was a Kenai male in his 70s; and a Soldotna male in his 80s. The state does not name victims of the disease. There are currently 152 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation for a total of 165 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nineteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.8%, according to the state.
When it comes to testing, Alaska has performed 1,099,555 tests, with 28,212 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.63%.
The state also announced it has revamped it’s COVID-19 dashboard “with an eye to making the website more clear and easier to navigate.”
Wednesday’s announcement states, “Because of the number of reports being received, there have been delays in getting reports entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.”
To view more data, visit data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
