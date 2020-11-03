A third resident of the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home has died from COVID-19.
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported the death Tuesday. This is the third virus-related fatality at the facility, which houses 93 older residents and has a staff of approximately 130.
Since Sept. 21, 36 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for the disease. Currently, one resident case and four staff cases are still considered active. All residents and staff are being tested every three to four days, a process that will continue until the facility has gone two weeks without a new case, according to the state.
The state reported the death of the Pioneers' Home resident Tuesday but the health department's COVID-19 fatality count has not changed. It remains unclear whether the death of the Pioneers' Home resident was already tallied in the state's total or has yet to be included in the running total.
A record number of 80 Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized statewide. Another 17 patients are suspected of having the virus but awaiting test results.
State data shows that virus-related hospitalizations have been on the rise since the beginning of October. Six new hospitalizations were reported by state health officials Tuesday. There are nine COVID-19 hospital patients on ventilators, according to the state.
Also Tuesday, the state reported 382 new cases of the virus across the state, including 36 confirmed among residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. One nonresident worker in the mining industry has also tested positive in the Fairbanks area, a state report shows.
Since cases of the virus were first confirmed in Alaska in mid-March, a total of 2,322 residents of the Fairbanks borough have tested positive and 16 have died. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Further south, 176 Anchorage residents also were reported positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The other 169 cases reported Tuesday were scattered across the state and included another nonresident whose location is currently unknown.
These new numbers bring the state's case total to 16,360.
The statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days, is high at 47.4 cases per 100,000. When split into regions, much of the state is considered on high alert, including the Fairbanks borough, which has a 14-day average of 34.56 cases per 100,000 population.
A total of 624,755 tests have been conducted statewide to date, with 23,860 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the past seven days is 6.58% statewide.
A total number of 35,056 tests have been performed in the Fairbanks borough, with 1,534 performed in the last seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests over that time in the Fairbanks borough is 5.08%.
