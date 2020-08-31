The Fairbanks North Star Borough recorded 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the two-day period that ended Saturday night, according to data released Sunday by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Of those, 23 are Fairbanks residents, five are North Pole residents and five are nonresidents. Place of residency does not necessarily mean that is where the person contracted the disease or was diagnosed.
Statewide for the two-day period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Alaska recorded 145 new cases — 136 among residents and nine among nonresidents.
The statewide total now stands at 5,226 resident cases and 860 nonresident cases since the virus was first reported in the state in early March. Of the resident cases, 3,150, or 60.3%, are considered active.
As of Sunday’s report, 635 residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough have contracted the disease, with 400 of those cases, or 63%, considered active.
Thirty-seven Alaskans have died either from the disease or of complications related to it. Eight of those deaths have been of Fairbanks borough residents.
Also Sunday, the state reported that its COVID-19 alert level stands at intermediate based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days. That means there is moderate community transmission of the virus, some undetected cases and infrequent discrete outbreaks, according to the state health department’s description.
The Fairbanks borough’s alert level is at high, with a 14-day daily case average of 10.36.
The Department of Health and Social Services “strongly encourages focusing on trends and patterns over time, rather than the number of cases on any given day,” its website reads.
