Over the last two days, 90 more residents from the Fairbanks North Star Borough have tested positive for COVID-19 and the state’s total case number sailed past 11,000 with 415 new cases reported statewide Sunday and Monday.
Of the 90 combined cases from Sunday and Monday’s state reports, 79 were Fairbanks residents and 11 were North Pole residents. These new cases bring the borough total to 1,802 as of Monday. About 43% of these cases are listed by state health officials as recovered, meaning these cases no longer require isolation from others.
Over the weekend, the state reported that 33 inmates at the Fairbanks Correctional Center have tested positive for the virus.
All of the residents, 32 male and one female, were housed in general population at the time of their positive test result, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. Because of that, testing of all inmates and staff began Saturday night.
Results were expected by Monday evening.
The entire facility will remain on quarantine status for at least two weeks. Individuals who tested positive are isolated from the other inmates at this time.
“DOC has been proactive in preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our facilities even before the first positive case was identified in Alaska,” said Nancy Dahlstrom, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections. “While we never wanted this day to come, the outbreak at FCC is an eventuality the Department has prepared for. Our focus at this point is on protecting those at the facility who are most vulnerable and identifying any additional cases in the institution.”
No new deaths were reported statewide on Sunday or Monday.
As of Monday, there were 41 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hospitalized statewide along with another 24 patients who are under investigation for the virus and await test results. Eight of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state.
The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over the last 14 days is high at 24.31 cases per 100,000 population
Exceeding 10 average daily cases per 100,000 population is considered high risk.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough currently has the third-highest 14-day daily case average at 33.59 per 100,000 population.
Other regions also in the high alert category include the following:
Northwest Region: 37.76 cases per 100,000.YK-Delta Region: 36.38 cases per 100,000.Anchorage Municipality: 31.72 cases per 100,000.Other Interior Region: 17.67 per 100,000.Juneau City and Borough: 14.29 per 100,000. Kenai Peninsula Borough: 13.09 per 100,000. Matanuska-Susitna Region: 11.88 per 100,000.A total of 633,723 tests have been conducted statewide to date, with 13,873 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.67%. This percentage is slightly higher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough at 6.55% Monday, down from 11% last week.
