Frank Minano, 69, never made it home to Nenana on his way back from Fairbanks nearly two weeks ago. That is unusual for the lifelong Nenana resident and elder, who family members describe as a “homebody.”
“It’s not like him just to go off and not contact somebody or to be gone this amount of time without somebody knowing,” said his niece Rhonda Vaden.
Friends and family continue their search for him and plan an organized grid search on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. About 300 volunteers are needed to do a thorough grid walk. The search takes place at Standard Creek Road, just off the Old Nenana Highway south of Fairbanks. Lunch will be provided. Please bring a mask.
“When my uncle went missing on Monday (Aug. 17) night, I believe the trooper found his truck at that location,” Vaden said. “There was also evidence of one of the cabins on that road being broken into. He found my uncle’s keys and a Fred Meyer receipt left there on the table.”
Minano, a retired sheet metal worker and a veteran, is “a pretty good woodsman,” she said. “We’re thinking maybe he made his way back there, went into the woods and got turned around and lost. He could have gotten hurt.”
“That’s why we’re focusing on that area,” she said.
Village Public Safety Officer Atteberry is helping to coordinate the grid search, according to the family. State legislator Click Bishop also requested more involvement from Alaska State Troopers.
Minano’s longtime friend Jim Sampson, former mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, planned to visit the search area Wednesday night. He just learned of his friend’s disappearance after returning from a caribou hunt. The two friends have known each other since they played basketball together in high school.
“You wouldn’t find a nicer guy,” Sampson said. “He’s just a wonderful man.”
Sampson said he contacted Bishop, concerned that troopers had stopped searching for Minano after just a couple days. He saw the need for professional assistance during the search.
“The impression I got was that people from Nenana would get their kids off to school and then around noon or 1 p.m., head to Fairbanks and start looking. I just thought maybe we could get a little more from the top down.
“He’s a friend of mine. I’m concerned about him and I want people to help those in Nenana that are doing the best they can,” Sampson said. “He’s the type of guy who could probably handle himself in the woods, but something doesn’t seem right.”
“This is totally strange to me,” said Victor Lord, who saw Minano every day in Nenana. Lord has often participated in searches for people lost on the river. But not on the highway.
“Being on the highway, it’s all crazy to me,” he said. “It’s like civilized. There are people around.”
Lord keeps expecting Minano to show up, walking into town on his own. He recalled the time Minano walked from a lake near Minto all the way into Fairbanks.
The flyer advertising the search mentions that Minano has health concerns, but family members say the only health concerns they know about are bad knees and high cholesterol.
“In Minto, there’s a guy who lasted 19 days out in the woods,” Victor Lord said. “If he can do that, Frankie could make it a month.”
Frank Minano is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 to 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The family has also opened a GoFundMe account to help pay for fuel for four-wheelers used in the search, as well as food, water, and other supplies.
Minano was reported missing on Aug. 17. Anyone having information is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers at 451-5100.
