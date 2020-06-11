The Fairbanks North Star Borough's one month of going without a confirmed case of COVID-19 ended today with the announcement of three new cases locally.
The three were among the 17 announced in the daily morning update from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
The Fairbanks borough last had a confirmed case on May 9. The three new cases bring the borough's total to 88, which includes 83 patients who have recovered.
The state's total now stands at 611 cases, with 397 people having recovered.
This story will be updated.
