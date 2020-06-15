Updated 5:36 p.m.: Three more state residents in three Southcentral communities have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a state update issued Monday afternoon. This brings the cumulative state case total to 664.
The individuals are residents of Anchorage, Soldotna and Wasilla.
Additionally, a nonresident seafood industry worker based in the Aleutians East Census Area has been confirmed to have the disease, bringing the state total of nonresidents to test positive to 76. Most of these individuals are seafood industry workers from out of state.
The state reported one new hospitalization Monday, bringing the cumulative total of Alaskans hospitalized for COVID-19 to 53. Twenty-one Alaskans are currently hospitalized either for a confirmed case of the disease or because they under investigation and awaiting test results. This is nearly double the number who were reportedly hospitalized the day before.
No new deaths were announced Monday. The most recent death was that of an patient of the Anchorage-based Providence Transitional Care Center announced by the state Thursday.
With a total of 12 deaths of state residents and 417 residents who have reportedly recovered from the disease, about 35% of the state's cases remain active. This percentage is up sharply from the end of May when 10% of the state's cases were considered active.
Monday's 235 active cases marks the highest number of active cases at one time since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.
State health officials reported 29 new cases Sunday, marking an all-time high daily case count since the disease was first confirmed in Alaska in mid-March.
The state has seen a steady increase in active cases since the last week of May when Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued guidelines reopening the state. In announcing the reopening, Dunleavy said he felt sure there would be more cases confirmed but that he was confident the state's health care capacity could accommodate the new cases.
As of Monday, more than half of the state's approximate 1,800 inpatient beds and just under half of the state's 198 intensive care unit beds were occupied. This number includes both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.
A total of 74,437 tests have been performed to date.
