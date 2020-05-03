Alaska has recorded three more cases of COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Sunday.
Two of the cases were of Anchorage residents and one was of a resident of Homer. The state uses a person’s place of residence when listing cases. That does not necessarily mean the person contracted the virus in that community or was tested for the virus in that community.
Of the three new cases, two are of males and one is a female. One is age 10 to 19; one is age 40 to 49; and one is age 60 to 69.
The total number of cases statewide is 368, with 262 patients having recovered.
Fairbanks residents account for 64 of the state’s total cases. Eighteen cases are of North Pole residents, and one is of an Eielson Air Force Base resident.
Nine Alaskans have died from COVID-19. Two of those deaths occurred in Fairbanks.
A total of 21,578 tests have been conducted, according to the health department.
