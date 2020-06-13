Updated 5:10 p.m. Alaska recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases Friday since the outbreak began in the state, with 29 cases announced Saturday by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.
Three of the new cases are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough — two from North Pole and one from Fairbanks.
The borough has had seven new cases over the past four daily reporting periods after not having a case since May 9. The borough’s case total now stands at 92, with 83 of those listed as recovered.
The 29 new cases, which were confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday, were scattered around the state.
The other cases announced Saturday were of residents of the following communities: Anchorage, seven; Homer, four; Ketchikan, three; Sitka, two; Craig, two; southern Kenai Peninsula, two; and one each in Eagle River, Houston, Palmer, the Bethel Census Area, Nome Census Area, and Wrangell.
Alaska has recorded 173 confirmed cases this month, accounting for 26.5% of the state’s 654 cases.
Alaska has seen a marked increase in cases since late May following the relaxation of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. Several other states have also been reporting increases in recent days.
No additional deaths were reported Saturday in Alaska. Twelve Alaskans have died of the disease.
Of the 654 confirmed cases in the state, 405 patients have recovered.
Also Saturday, the health department announced five additional nonresident cases, including one of a visitor to Fairbanks. The total number of nonresident cases has risen to 70. These cases are counted separately from the confirmed cases among Alaska residents.
The department also reported that 71,803 tests have been conducted.
