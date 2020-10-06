Updated 8:04 p.m.: State health officials reported Tuesday there have been 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Fairbanks Pioneers' Home since Sept. 21 — nine among residents and 19 among staff.
Before that date, there had been six other cases confirmed at the facility among five staff members and one resident, all of whom are considered recovered at this point.
After a new case of the disease was confirmed in a staff member Sept. 22, staff members have been tested twice a week. Residents were being tested at the first sign of any symptoms, but as of Monday, residents are also being tested twice a week regardless of symptoms, a news release from the state noted.
All infected residents have been moved into isolation and, for the most part, will have dedicated staff to mitigate possible spread, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. All infected staff are isolating at home.
Increased use of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment has also been implemented, the state noted.
“We are stressing the importance of infection control procedures within the home and safe practices when staff are out in the community. However, increased cases in Fairbanks make it very challenging to keep COVID-19 out of the facility since our staff live and interact within the community where the disease is spreading,” said Clinton Lasley, deputy health commissioner for Family, Community and Integrated services.
Also Tuesday, health officials reported 143 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among 137 state residents and six nonresidents.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 24 of Tuesday's new cases, confirmed among 21 Fairbanks residents and three North Pole residents.
These most recent numbers bring the borough case total to 1,356. According to state data, about 44% of these cases have since recovered.
Two of the six nonresident cases reported Tuesday also involve individuals who tested positive in Fairbanks.
With the seven-day average test positivity rate hovering around 10% for the Fairbanks borough, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink noted in a statement Tuesday that now is the time to take extra precautions to stem the spread of the disease.
“We’re seeing very high numbers of cases in many communities across the state. And as we see in Fairbanks, this can increase the risk to some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Zink said. “I’m urging Alaskans to stop and reevaluate their routines and behaviors when outside of their home. The simple actions of wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance and keeping your social circle small help to reduce community spread of COVID-19. Now is not the time to be complacent about what can be a very dangerous illness, especially as we move indoors more as winter approaches.”
Anchorage residents accounted for 59 of the resident cases Tuesday. The rest were spread among the Bethel Census Area, Wasilla, Eagle River, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Palmer, Utqiagvik, Douglas, Kenai, Bethel, Big Lake, Dillingham, Houston, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Seward and Soldotna.
Four more Alaskans have been hospitalized with the disease. Currently there are 33 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide along with an additional 11 patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The most recent COVID-19 fatality, that of a Juneau woman in her 60s, was reported Saturday.
In a video statement posted to his official Facebook page Tuesday evening, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy took a less urgent tone than Zink, noting how "highly contagious" the virus is but adding that "it's not as deadly as we once thought."
The United States' COVID-19 death toll surpassed 200,000 two weeks ago. Nearly 10,000 more have died since then, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The long story short is this, this virus is not the extinction event we thought it was going to be," Dunleavy said in the video statement, noting that until a vaccine is developed and distributed, Alaska must learn to live with COVID-19. "Does that mean we shouldn't be concerned? No. But it doesn't mean we should be scared, it doesn't mean we should be terrified, it doesn't mean we should hole up somewhere.
"We have to get back on our feet, we have to start moving forward," he said.
Dunleavy has not held a live news conference with members of Alaska media organizations since Sept. 1 when a number of reporters questioned his handling of sexual misconduct allegations made against former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson.
Since then, 12 Alaskan deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported.
Dunleavy has held three "virtual town halls" via Facebook Live in which members of the public can submit questions. The governor's press team selects which questions to answer.
