State health officials reported today there have been 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home since Sept. 21, found in nine residents and 19 staff members.
Before that date, there had been six other cases confirmed at the facility among five staff members and one resident.
After a new case of the disease was confirmed in a staff member Sept. 22, staff members have been tested twice a week. Residents were being tested at the first sign of any symptoms, but as of Monday, residents are also being tested twice a week regardless of symptoms, a release from the state noted.
“We are stressing the importance of infection control procedures within the home and safe practices when staff are out in the community. However, increased cases in Fairbanks make it very challenging to keep COVID-19 out of the facility since our staff live and interact within the community where the disease is spreading,” said Deputy Commissioner Clinton Lasley.
Also today, health officials reported 143 cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among 137 state residents and six nonresidents.
Fairbanks North Star Borough residents accounted for 24 of today's new cases.
No new deaths were reported today. The most recent fatality, that of a Juneau woman in her 60s, was reported Saturday.
This story will be updated.
