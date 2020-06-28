Alaska saw 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to an update issued Saturday by the state’s Department of Health and Social Services.
Nineteen were resident cases and eight were nonresident cases.
Anchorage topped the list with 10 new cases and Wasilla had two. Fairbanks, Juneau, Bethel, Seward, Kenai, Willow and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area each reported one new case.
The total number of Alaska resident COVID-19 cases now stands at 854. Nonresident cases total 175, according to the DHSS update.
Three of the eight new nonresident cases were identified in seafood workers: two in Dillingham Census Area and one in Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula boroughs.
Two nonresident cases — one in Fairbanks and one in Juneau City and Borough — were mining industry workers, while the one nonresident case in Valdez-Cordova Census area was identified in a tourism industry worker.
Anchorage Municipality reported two nonresident cases.
A total of 105,581 tests have been conducted and the average percentage of daily positive tests for the three previous days is 0.98%. Recovered cases total 521, two of which were recorded yesterday. So far there have been a total of 67 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Friday.
