The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, marking the highest single-day case count since the virus hit Alaska in mid-March.
The largest previous single-day case report was 22 new cases reported April 7.
The 27 new cases reported this afternoon bring the state total to 460 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the new cases, 12 are confirmed in residents of Anchorage, four in residents of Wasilla, three in residents of Kenai, three in residents of Eagle River, two in residents of Homer, one in a resident of Soldotna, one in a resident of Anchor Point, and one in a resident elsewhere in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
One new nonresident case was confirmed in a seafood industry work in the Dillingham Census Area. Additionally, the case reported May 29 in a Homer resident has been determined to be in a visitor, not a resident of the state. The case has been subtracted from the total state case count and instead added to the nonresident case total, which now sits at 21, more than half of which are out-of-state seafood industry workers.
The group of newly confirmed cases comes just over one week after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the full reopening of Alaska's businesses in an effort to revive the economy.
Approximately three weeks ago, the governor issued guidelines as part of the second phase of his plan to reopen the state that allowed for bars, theaters, bowling alleys and gyms to open to 25% capacity. These businesses had previously been ordered to close entirely to stem the spread of disease.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization both recognize the average incubation period for COVID-19 to be about two weeks. None of the new cases were found in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. According to state data, the last time a case was confirmed in the Fairbanks borough was May 9.
Of the cumulative total 460 cases, 368 have reportedly recovered, according to state health department data.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Sunday. The total number of state residents whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 remains at 10.
A total of 53,063 tests have been conducted.
Dunleavy and members of the state Department of Health and Social Services plan to hold a joint news conference later today to discuss the high case count.
This story will be updated.
