One more Alaskan death has been linked to COVID-19, according to a Thursday report from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The deceased was an Anchorage man in his 60s who died recently.
This most recent fatality brings the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 57. Alaska still holds the lowest death rate in the nation. Alaska also has the second-lowest population of any of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to U.S. Census data.
Also reported Thursday, one more Alaskan has become sick enough to require hospital care, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations to 294. There are currently 28 confirmed COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized statewide and 14 additional patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results. Six of these patients are on ventilators, according to the state.
Health officials reported 127 new resident cases of the disease Thursday along with nine new nonresident cases for a total of 136 new cases in Alaska.
Twenty-six of the new cases involve Fairbanks residents, bringing the cumulative Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 1,163.
Anchorage residents made up 61 of the new cases reported Thursday. The rest were scattered among Wasilla, Nome Census Area, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Utqiagvik, Eagle River, Healy, Kodiak, Palmer, Valdez, Bethel Census Area, Juneau and Kenai Peninsula Borough North.
Data shows a total of 7,948 Alaska residents have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.
The borough remains in the “red zone,” according to the state’s risk level measurements, which signals widespread community transmission. This risk categorization is based on the average daily case count over the past two weeks.
If a region has an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days then the area remains in the red zone.
The 14-day average daily case count for the Fairbanks borough — with a population of approximately 97,000 — was about 17 as of Thursday.
A total of 27,132 tests have been performed in the borough since the pandemic first hit Alaska in mid-March.
The Fairbanks borough’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 9.8% also as of Thursday, according to the state health department.
