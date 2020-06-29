Alaska health officials reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — 21 state residents and four nonresidents.
Two of the resident cases were confirmed in residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one from Fairbanks and one from North Pole.
The other 19 resident cases were found in residents of six Alaska communities.
Seward topped Monday's resident case tally with eight new cases. Anchorage had six new cases confirmed. The community of Willow had two more residents test positive and Eagle River, Wasilla and the Nome Census Area each saw one new case.
Four new nonresident cases were confirmed in three communities. Two of these were reported in Seward and one each was reported in Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. It remains unclear the purpose of each nonresident's presence in the state. State data did not clarify whether the individuals were visitors or nonresident workers.
These new reports bring the state resident case total to 904 and nonresident case total to 183.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported Monday. A total of 16 Alaskans are current hospitalized either with a confirmed case of the disease or being under investigation and awaiting test results.
A little over half of the state's inpatient hospital beds are in use, and a little under half of the state's intensive care unit beds are in use. This data includes both COVID-19 positive and non-COVID-19 patients.
About 40% of the state's cases are considered active as of Monday. After a lull in large daily case counts between mid-April and mid-May, the upward curve in reports of the disease began May 22 –– the same day Gov. Mike Dunleavy implemented the final phase of his plan to reopen the state. At that point, the rate of active cases hovered around 10%.
The state surpassed a combined 1,000 cases in residents and nonresidents on Friday. Case counts have reached record highs in recent weeks, but the Department of Health and Social Services has announced it will be reducing the number of daily media releases on COVID-19 by more than half.
For months, the health department has issued a daily media release outlining case counts and more detail on cases listed on the state's website, including the age range, gender and residence community of each case.
The department now says posting daily information for state residents is not "sustainable."
"This change is intended to continue to provide the public with similar information, but in a manner that will be more sustainable over the long term as the pandemic continues," a Sunday statement reads.
Media releases from the state will be issued Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For those who wish to stay informed, the department's COVID-19 data dashboard will still be updated daily at: www.bit.ly/3g2wtBg, along with the department's Facebook and Twitter pages.
A total of 108,709 tests have been performed to date.
The Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center, in cooperation with Fred Meyer, will launch its new free COVID-19 testing station Tuesday at the Carlson Center. Currently the station is planned to be open two days a week, but public health officials say that may change based on interest.
More information can be found by calling the Fairbanks Regional Public Health Center at 907-452-1776.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that one of the nonresident cases is out of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.