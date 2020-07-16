Fairbanks borough residents accounted for one-third of the 65 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans, according to Thursday's update from the Department of Health and Social Services.
Twenty-three borough residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. The new count raises the Fairbanks North Star Borough's seven-day total of resident cases to 100, which is 34.7% of the 289 cases recorded of borough residents since the first cases were confirmed in early March.
Two-thirds — 187 — of the borough's total resident cases are listed as active.
Alaska has recorded 1,693 cases among its residents since recording of the outbreak began. Of those cases, 988 are active, according to state data.
The state also recorded 14 additional cases of the disease among nonresidents. It was not immediately clear how many nonresident cases occurred in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The region's three local mayors recently signed a joint proclamation urging borough residents to wear a face mask in public to help control the spread of the disease.
The proclamation, distributed Wednesday, was signed by borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Fairbanks city Mayor Jim Matherly and North Pole Mayor Michael Welch.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
