One hundred Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week, with Friday's state health department report showing 21 additional cases among 17 Fairbanksans and four residents of North Pole.
The total borough case count since mid-March sits at 712. According to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard, at least one-third of those cases have recovered or are presumed to have recovered based on the amount of time passed since infection.
Also Friday, state health officials reported 100 other resident cases –– 83 of which were confirmed in Anchorage residents. The others were scattered among residents from Palmer, Wasilla, Juneau, Big Lake, Girdwood, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Soldotna and Utqiagvik.
These new reports bring the state resident case total to 5,586. At least 37% of these cases are of people who have recovered or who are presumed to have recovered based on the amount of time that has passed since infection.
An outbreak of cases continues to grow at the Brother Francis Homeless Shelter in Anchorage. The situation became dire enough to warrant additional CARES Act funding, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Friday would be provided to the shelter.
A total of $250,000 will go to provide medical care and psychological assistance from the Alaska Division of Behavioral Health to residents of the shelter who experience substance use disorders but who will be required to remain in one place while in isolation.
Eight more nonresidents have also tested positive in the state; one visitor in Anchorage, one unknown individual in Ketchikan and six nonresidents in the Aleutians East Borough. The Aleutians East Borough cases were found in three tourism industry workers, two other workers and one unknown individual.
Since the pandemic began in Alaska, a total of 883 nonresidents have tested positive for the disease.
Five more Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related hospital stays to date to 232.
Currently there are 40 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide along with an additional three hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than community, municipality or borough. Currently there are two confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Interior.
Statewide, hospital stays have gradually increased since mid-June. About 60% of the state's collective inpatient hospital beds are in use, and a little under half of the state's ICU beds are in use. Hospital capacity across the state remains "adequate," according to state health officials, who categorized the state's health care readiness level in a weekly case analysis report earlier this week.
No new deaths were reported Friday. The state's resident death toll sits at 40, with the most recent death reported Thursday of an Anchorage man in his 70s.
A total of 381,937 tests have been performed statewide to date, more than 1,800 of which have been performed in the last three days.
Medical facilities in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have performed more than 20,000 tests for the disease. Not all of these tests were performed on borough residents. Individuals can take a test if they begin experiencing symptoms while away from their community of residence.
More than 1,000 tests have been performed in the borough over the last week.
