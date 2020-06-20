Alaska recorded 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among state residents on Friday, with seven of those attributed to residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Three additional cases were reported among nonresidents.
The Fairbanks borough has recorded 18 cases in the past four days, for a total of 114 cases since the outbreak began. The borough also has been the site of five cases among nonresidents.
The state Department of Health and Social Services posted the updated resident and nonresident virus counts in its daily report this morning.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported. Twelve Alaskans are listed as having died of COVID-19.
The state has recorded 743 confirmed cases, of which 267, or 36%, are listed as active as of today’s report.
This story will be updated.