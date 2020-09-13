The deaths of two women, one in her 40s and one in her 80s, both of Anchorage, are the 43rd and 44th fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in Alaska, according to the latest data summaries put out by the Department of Health and Social Services.
The case count summaries show that 200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska on Friday and Saturday.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 32 new cases were added on Friday and 19 on Saturday with the daily average continuing to rise.
On Aug. 21, the two-week average for the borough was 7.8 new cases a day. On Saturday, it was 17.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink broke down some of the latest statewide data on Twitter.
The total number of resident coronavirus cases in Alaska is 6,216. For nonresident cases, the total is 915.
In the newest batch of resident cases reported Saturday, 46 people are aged 20-39 and 43 people are over age 40.
Only 12 people under age 20 were reported.
A total of 399,629 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, according to state numbers.
“The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.73%,” Zink Tweeted.
The number of hospitalizations statewide has been stable in recent weeks.
“There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and no additional patients who are considered persons under investigation,” the Saturday case count summary stated.
Hospitalizations across Alaska have hovered around 35-40 beds occupied due to COVID-19 since mid-August, a graph on the state coronavirus website shows.
The website lists a total of 1,400 hospital beds in the state with more than 500 beds currently available.
In Fairbanks, two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the online data hub for the Interior.
The Intensive Care Unit at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is at maximum capacity, which causes some emergency medical flights to be diverted to Anchorage, but not because of COVID-19. It’s because of staffing, hospital officials said Friday.
Of the borough’s total of 910 known coronavirus cases, 252 are listed as recovered on the state data website.
