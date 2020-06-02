The state Department of Health and Social Services announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska as of Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 15 are listed in Anchorage and five in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. These new cases bring Alaska’s case count up to 487, of which 371 have recovered.
There has not been a case of COVID-19 reported in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since May 9. The borough was once considered a hot spot for the virus.
There have been 89 total cases in Interior Alaska, four of which are currently hospitalized according to state data. Only one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Interior in the past three weeks.
