Eighteen new nonresident cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, marking the largest spike yet in nonresident cases.
On Wednesday, state data indicated there were 23 nonresident cases of the virus. These are not included in the total case count for the state as the individuals are not residents of Alaska. A Thursday afternoon update indicates there are now 41 total nonresident cases.
In cases of Alaska residents infected with the virus, the state reported eight new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 513. There 376 recoveries statewide.
Of the new cases, four are reported of Anchorage residents, three of Kenai Peninsula Borough residents and one of a Matanuska-Susitna Borough resident, according to state data.
No new Interior cases have been reported, and the number of hospitalizations in the area has decreased from four to two.
