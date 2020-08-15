Eighteen Fairbanks North Star Borough residents were among the 87 COVID-19 cases announced Saturday by the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Also Saturday, the state announced another death connected to the COVID-19 disease, the 28th since the first reports of the virus in the state in early March. The deceased was an Anchorage man in his 80s, according to the state's announcement.
Of the 87 new cases, 86 were among Alaska residents. In addition to the 18 Fairbanks borough cases, the rest were in the following communities or regions: Anchorage, Bethel, Juneau, Wasilla, Sitka, Soldotna, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and one each in Big Lake, Delta Junction, Douglas, Eagle River, Homer, Yakutat, the Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, Ketchikan, the Prince of Wales-Hyder Borough and Utqiaġvik.
Of the Fairbanks borough cases, 17 are of Fairbanks residents and one is of a North Pole resident. The borough has had 481 residents contract the disease, with 135 of those listed as having recovered.
The residency listing of each case does not mean that is where the person contracted the disease or where the person was tested. It is simply the person's place of residence.
The one nonresident case reported Saturday is of a person in the Bethel Census Area.
The new cases raise the resident case count to 4,156 and the nonresident case count to 798. The state lists 1,204 of the resident cases as recovered.
The cases announced Saturday were reported in the 24-hour reporting period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
