Updated 6:05 p.m.: Eighteen new nonresident cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, marking the largest spike yet in nonresident cases.
Nonresident cases are not included in the total case count for the state as the individuals are not residents of Alaska. A Thursday afternoon update indicates there are now 41 total nonresident cases.
Of the new nonresident cases, 11 are in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, specifically Whittier; three are in the Aleutians West Census Area, specifically Unalaska; and one each is in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, Anchorage, the Kodiak Island Borough and Sitka City and Borough.
Seventeen of those cases are in the seafood industry.
In the Whittier cases, the workers were quarantined upon arrival, screened daily and tested. All individuals are in isolation, being monitored and receiving medical care. The workers are now quarantined on their employer's campus. These cases were initially reported in state data as Kenai Peninsula Borough cases, which will be corrected in the next update, according to a Department of Health and Social Services news release.
The three Unalaska cases were asymptomatic workers in quarantine at the time of tested. They were tested according to their employer's workforce protection plan.
In cases of Alaska residents infected with the virus, the state reported eight new cases Thursday, bringing the state total to 513. There 376 recoveries statewide.
Of the new cases, four are reported of Anchorage residents, and one each in Soldotna, Homer, Big Lake and Anchor Point.
No new Interior cases have been reported, and the number of hospitalizations in the area has decreased from four to two.
